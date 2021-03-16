A study by the CDC suggests people who have a high body mass index are at higher risk for contracting a severe case of COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is linking people with a high body mass index for being at a higher risk for COVID-19 associated illnesses, which could lead to hospitalizations and death.



"That is always a concern, but with COVID-19 that concern is magnified," said Pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani.



According to Dr. Surani, obesity is linked to many health conditions including your heart and lung health.



"Normally, when you breathe, your diaphragm goes low so the air can go in and breathe and gas exchange happens, but if you are really big, it can’t go low and your belly keeps pushing it up, making you short of breath,” said Dr. Surani.



So how does BMI play a role when it comes to battling the virus?



Dr. Surani explains that a person's BMI is determined by their weight divided by their height in inches to determine their total body mass index. He said having a healthy BMI differs for everyone, but typically a BMI over 30 is considered to be obese.



"The higher the BMI, your risk of hospitalization doubles," Dr. Surani said. "You have a 75-percent chance higher of being on life support and 48-50-percent chance of dying more than the normal person."



Lauren Coleman, head fitness coach in the Coastal Bend, said the key to a healthy BMI is staying active.



"The easiest thing is to just move, any kind of fitness is better than no fitness," Coleman said. "If you're just starting out, go for a walk! We have beaches we have trails. Just move."