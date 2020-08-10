Construction to repair 14 miles of Ocean Drive begins in Corpus Christi

The 14 mile stretch of Ocean Drive from Ennis Joslin to Interstate 37 is expected to be completed in about 10-12 months with weather permitting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major rehabilitation project for Ocean Drive begins today as ground was broken for the Revive the Drive project.

According to officials with Corpus Christi, the last time a major reconstruction project on Ocean took place was back in 1974. Since then, the street has been repaired with a thin seal coat and spot pavement.

"People drive this route just to see the beauty; not only do they go to the beach and maybe downtown and the aquarium, but some of them just drive the drive to see and be awed by the beauty and the wonder that it presents," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

"I know I did 20 years ago when we first came down here and still do today. We'll purposefully take the route like most of y'all do just to get that inspirational uplift."