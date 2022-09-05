Ocean Drive reopens following roadway restoration efforts

"Obviously anyone driving it now will notice that there are no potholes," said Brett Van Hazel, Asst Dir. of Engineering Services with the City of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists who use Ocean Drive as part of their daily commute can now breathe a sigh of relief as the roadway is now reopen.

"We're almost at the finish line," said Brett Van Hazel, Assistant Director of engineering services with the City of Corpus Christi. "They'll be working on those items for the next couple of days, and we anticipate everything being complete by Wednesday."

According to Van Hazel, motorists will be pleased with the improvements that have come to the area.

"The project, its a significant improvement for where it was previously. Obviously anyone driving it now will notice that there are no potholes. There's no blemishes, its very smooth," Van Hazel said.

He adds that signs warning drivers of detours will be removed next week.

