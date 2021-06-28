An update on the Ocean Drive road revival project

The section from Ennis Joslin to Airline Road has been completed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major rehabilitation project for Ocean Drive continues to make progress despite a few hiccups due to several weather events.

The $13 million project runs from Ennis Joslin to Interstate 37 in downtown Corpus Christi. Work started back in October 2020.

The section from Ennis Joslin to Airline Road has now been completed. Currently, crews are tackling the section from Airline Rd to Louisiana Avenue.

One challenge they ran into was the discovery of a sink hole near Doddridge. Project managers said once completed, drivers will have a much better experience along that stretch of road.

"I think anybody who has driven Ocean Drive over the years almost has to be a NASCAR driver, dodging all the pot holes," Brett Van Hazel. the assistant director of engineering said.

"I think the new roads, as its evident by the new section completed from Ennis Joslin to Airline, it's pretty smooth. Your pavement markings are very clear."

He said all sections from Airline to Louisiana Ave. should be completed by January 2022.

