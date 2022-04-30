Ocean Drive will have daytime road closures starting May 2

This continued construction is all part of the Revive the Drive long-term improvement project, which should be completed this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who take Ocean Drive along their travels may want to find a different route to work or school next week.

On Monday, May 2, the inside southbound lane will be closed at certain times during the day, from Louisiana Ave. to Airline Rd. This should last about two weeks, and the closures will only be going on during the day.

Single lane closures for northbound travel from Ennis Joslin to Airline Rd. will happen daily as well, and one lane will be available at all times for traffic flow.

This continued construction is all part of the Revive the Drive long-term improvement project, which should be completed this summer.

