Oceans of Seafood closes after serving Port Aransas community for over 40 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 40 plus years of serving the community of Port Aransas, the Oceans of Seafood Restaurant is closing their doors.
The restaurant originally started out as a fish house before eventually transitioning to what it is today.
3NEWS spoke with restaurant owner Stewart Wells who said their closing is a result of costs to keep the restaurant open, as well as not having family to pass the business along to.
"Well I'm sad but you got to do what you got to do," he said. "I know a lot of people like to eat here, a lot of tourists would come in here. Regulars. Every time they come, this is the first place they come."
Stewart said everybody's favorite dish was their gumbo. He added that he plans to retire in Port Aransas.
Stewart also shared with 3NEWS that he has leased the restaurant to a local retail shop.
The restaurant will be selling all their merchandise and equipment starting Friday from 10- 5 p.m., and again on Saturday.
