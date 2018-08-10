Corpus Christi (KIII News) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the focus is on making the U.S. aware of the issue.

"it's not on the other side of town; it's not in somebody else's backyard. it's in our backyard," said Inna Klien, judge of the 214th District Court.

Klien has been handling the domestic violence probation caseload for a year and a half and for the last two and half month's the 214th has been ground zero for family violence related cases.

"Some of them are misdemeanors that are enhanced to a felony because of prior convictions. Some are cases that allege ah choking and preventing somebody from breathing. Some are aggravated assaults, and we have several murder cases that allege an element of domestic violence," Klien said.

"These are all the pending cases in the 214th district court, there are about 170 pages here," felony prosecutor Erica Matlock said.

Matlock and Jared Horton oversee the prosecution of domestic violence cases for the District Attorney's office.

"These are cases that are indicted. They're pre-file cases; they are a motion to revoke probation," Matlock said.

The types of incidents that fall under domestic, or family violence are as varied as the people who commit the crimes.

"What we're dealing with are stalking, harassment, retaliation, which are kind of like threats that involve domestic violence partners or intimate partners rather," Matlock said.

"What we're talking about mainly is the same victim getting into multiple domestic violence relationships," Horton said.

Horton calls the repeat pattern the psychology of domestic violence and the cycle.

"Statistics show that somebody that has been a victim in the past is likely to be a victim in the future and to go from abusive relationship to abusive relationship," Horton said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department report that they have made 1,114 domestic violence on-scene arrests so far in 2018.

