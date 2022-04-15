Odem family excited to continue Labonte Park tradition for Easter weekend

The park has been and continues to be one of the most popular spots for families to celebrate during Easter weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It isn't really an Easter weekend in Corpus Christi without mentioning Labonte Park.

3News caught up with one family man from Odem who shared that the park has become a family tradition.

"For awhile we really didn't get a chance to get together like that," said Odem resident David Maldonado. "So we do have a lot of family coming in from out of town. So it's a blessing to be able to do that again."

In addition to some fun Easter activities, such as egg hunts, Maldonado shared he and his family will also be venturing to the water for kayaking.

Campers are reminded that no lifeguard will be on duty this weekend and that parents are encouraged to keep an extra close eye on their children.

