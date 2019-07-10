CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Odem was treated to a fun time this weekend as the first ever National Night Out was held for the community to eat and learn about their police at the same time.

Odem police held the event at the Odem high school parking lot Saturday evening.

The event is designed to promote partnership and a sense of neighborhood between police and the community. Everyone was given a chance to talk about safety while enjoying some cookouts, K-9 demonstrations, and kids activities as well.

The Odem police department was first established in October of 2018.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: