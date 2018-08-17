Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Odem Independent School District's latchkey program was first funded by a grant, but when that discontinued the district decided to carry on as a parent-paid program.

Parents would pay up to $60 a month per student.

However, Odem ISD released a statement Friday saying they will no longer be offering the program.

The statement said the district is experiencing a $57,000 deficit just in that program, on top of the district-wide deficit of $700,000. Odem ISD didn't learn about the deficit until July and started making cuts, including cuts to the latchkey program as well as pre-K program and nine employee positions.

"To cancel it at the last minute, to literally say there's not going to be a program anymore, I mean a lot of parents including myself are furious," Crystal Bargas said. "What are these parents supposed to do? Where are their kids going to go?"

According to Odem ISD Interim Superintendent Ann Dixon, the news to parents was delayed because she was trying to see if there were people who would want to take over the program.

"On Wednesday at noon I was still talking with other people to see if I could see if someone could take over the program," Dixon said. "There is a local church that is considering it. We've had inquiries from parents who'd like to do after school care."

If a group or parents would like to come forward to take over the program, they would be able to use the district's facilities. However, they would not be in charge of it.

