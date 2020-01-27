ODEM, Texas — Law enforcement agencies across the state are joining forces for 2020's Great Texas Warrant Roundup.

For the first time in recent history, the Odem Police Department and Odem Municipal Court will participate in the annual amnesty period.

According to Odem Police Chief Gerald Ochoa, anyone with an active arrest warrant or any violations can come to court and resolve their warrant without fear of being arrested.

After the amnesty period ends, Odem police will begin rounding up those with remaining warrants and bring them into court.

Those who have a warrant issued in Odem should contact the Odem Municipal Court at 361-368-7555.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: