Odem (KIII News) — Three members of the same family, a mother Blanca Garcia, son and her husband, were left in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Odem, Texas.

Annamarie Belmarez lived around the corner from the Garcia couple and was on her way to work when she saw an A/C unit sparking.

It was Belmarez' quick actions that helped save the couple inside.

"A/C unit falling down and I see a cord throwing sparks we got closer that window fully engulfed in flames," Belmarez said.

Quickly noticing that there were cars parked in behind the gates Belmarez jumped out of her cousin's car and ran to the front of the house.

"Jumped on there started banging on the door and I said your house is on fire. I said you need to go get dressed anybody else inside and he just was startled, and I'm yelling," Belmarez said. "He was still asleep; he was still in shock, he just had his shirt."

Annmarie left her home earlier than usual because of the weather and is grateful that she did. According to Annamarie, she was in the right place at the right time.

"If we weren't there to call 911 my hear is he would have stayed asleep and either smoke inhalation something would have got them," Belmarez said. "Within the sparks happening when we seen it by the time I knocked on the door and got him out everything was just the windows just started all popping."

Minutes later the couple's son showed up and helped rescue his mother Blanca Garcia inside.

Annmarie is no stranger to fires she experienced one ten years ago when she lived in Houston losing everything.

The Odem community will be doing fundraisers to help the Garcia family with medical expenses.

According to Annmarie, the woman inside the home, Blanca Garcia suffered burns to 50 percent of her body.

