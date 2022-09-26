Odessa woman found in trash truck after dumpster diving

The woman sustained injuries to her head and back.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman was found in a dumpster this morning with some injuries to her head and back.

According to Odessa Police, the 47-year-old woman was digging around in a dumpster around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of West 42nd.

She told the officers that after digging for about 25 minutes, the garbage truck came, picked up the dumpster and she ended up in the back of a garbage truck for two hours.

Police are reminding the public that is illegal to dumpster dive and considered a city ordinance violation.