CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Home schooling or helping your children at home with online classes might not be an option for some of the parents who still have to report to work during the day.

That is why the Odyssey Early Learning Center is stepping up and opening its doors to serve students ages five-seven.

Officials with the District Director for Texas Childcare Regulation clarified that licensed childcare centers are not being grouped with school institutions and are exempt from being required to close.

The daycare center has five locations. You still have to call to register your child.

