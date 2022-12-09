Off-duty officer identified in Sunset Rodeo shooting

Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the 5800 block of South Staples.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has been identified in connection with a shooting that happened last month at Sunset Rodeo, a business off of South Staples St.

Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the 5800 block of South Staples when he was assaulted by an adult man at around 2 a.m., according to a Corpus Christi Police Department blotter post.

Investigation of the incident showed that Mendoza fired his weapon at the offender during the assault, after which emergency backup was requested by the officers.

The man and Mendoza were then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man is expected to be charged with one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Mendoza has been a police officer with the department for 18 years. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is in accordance with their department's policy, according to the CCPD blotter page.