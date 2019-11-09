CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The off-duty DPS trooper who allegedly shot a teen inside his vehicle will not face any charges.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning says a grand jury was recently presented the case and did not return an indictment.

On July 10th at about 1:30 a.m. Corpus Christi Police were called to a home on Clubgate Drive near Lipes Boulevard.

The 30-year old trooper, who remains unnamed, provided aid to the 17-year old until medics arrived on-scene. The teen, Ronald Elizondo Jr., later died at the hospital according to police.

The trooper said his security system alerted him to someone on his property and he went to confront them. He says the person was inside his personal vehicle in his driveway.

Police said a confrontation occurred that led to the trooper shooting the teenager.

