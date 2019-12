CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A San Patricio County Sheriff's Deputy and Ingleside police officer responded Wednesday morning around 12:45 a.m. to a burglary in progress.

The officers confronted a male who pulled out a weapon. When he did both officers discharged their weapons and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a Corpus Christi area hospital for treatment. Neither officer was injured in the situation.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: