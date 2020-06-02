CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday night when Officer Alan McCollum and fellow Officer Michael Love were hit by an accused drunk driver.

Officer Love's injuries were less severe but required hospitalization.

3News received the good news that Officer Love was released from the hospital today and paid his respects to Officer McCollum in today's procession as it passed Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

"We are so happy to announce that Corpus Christi Police Officer Michael Love is heading home. Please keep him in your prayers as he continues to recover," stated a Facebook post from the Corpus Christi Police Officers' Association.

