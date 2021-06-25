Officer Michael Love retires from Corpus Christi Police Department

On January 31, 2020, Officer Love was seriously injured and his partner Alan McCollum was killed after they were hit by an accused drunk driver.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A member of the Corpus Christi Police Department received an emotional send off Friday after serving four years.

Officer Michael Love retired from the police force.

He listened in as many of his colleagues said goodbye and wished him well over the police radio system.

On January 31, 2020, Officer Love was seriously injured and his partner Alan McCollum was killed after they were hit by an accused drunk driver. The officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 358 at the time.

Love began his career in 2017, and served as a patrol officer assigned to the uniform division.

