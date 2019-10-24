Ten police officers from Michigan sat front row to what officers from the Coastal Bend see on a daily.

Law enforcement across the Coastal Bend teamed up this week by training police officers from Michigan on things such as how to spot drug smugglers.

"If we hit a load, if we get something on the highway, that's great, but even if we don't. If we see nothing, right? If we see nothing. The goal is to train," special investigator Mike Tamez said.

Part of Tamez's job is catching suspects who bring drugs in through South Texas. The suspects later wind up in places such as Michigan.

"We see an increase in Texas traffic. More specifically, South Texas," Tamez said. "Jose Patino, their Sargent and I, have had a case that was completely linked together. "There's just so much of it down here. Drugs, money, weapons, and human smuggling."

"They're learning extraordinary techniques that we wouldn't be able to get otherwise in Michigan," Sgt. Jose Patino said.

While on patrol, the visiting officers quickly had a taste of what can happen on Highway 77.

Tamez and Clayton McKone noticed something weird about two trucks driving by. Acting on instinct, they received consent from the drivers to search the vehicles. Officers let the two men go and telling them to be careful on the rest of their trip.

According to McKone, he's still heading back to Michigan with a lot of learning from his South Texas journey.

"The learning curve is unlimited. It doesn't stop," McKone said.

"Be relentless. Don't stop. You don't stop when you're tired. You stop when you're finished. 100% that's just it," Tamez said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: