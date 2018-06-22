Corpus Christi Police received a call of shots fired early Friday, just after 1 a.m. at home on Rockford Drive near Archdale.

When they arrived, officers discovered more than seven shots fired into the home leaving several casings along the road. They say two men were home at the time of the drive-by but were not hurt. Police are early into the investigation and are looking for the gunman or gunmen responsible.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help investigators.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII