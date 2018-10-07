Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Republican candidate Michael Cloud won the special election for the Congressional District 27 seat and was scheduled to be officially sworn in Tuesday.

Cloud won the seat two weeks ago after getting more than 50-percent of the vote in the special election. He will take over the rest of former congressman Blake Farenthold's term, which ends in January.

Cloud said he will run again in November for the next full term.

