AUSTIN, Texas — Corpus Christi's proposed annexation of more than 7,000 acres of land in San Patricio County was the topic of a hearing Tuesday in the state capitol.

The hearing was held before the Texas Land & Resource Management Committee.

18 people including public officials from San Patricio County and the City of Corpus Christi testified before the committee on why they opposed or supported House Bill 2589, which would give San Patricio County the final say on any annexation by the City.

"Corpus Christi has proposed annexing thousands of acres of land in San Patricio County, and our constituents in San Patricio County view this as an issue that they would like to work on with Corpus Christi," State Rep. J.M. Lozano said.

Lozano introduced House Bill 2589 this session, which would give San Patricio County veto power over the annexation of land by the City of Corpus Christi.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs also appeared before the committee saying the City of Corpus Christi crossed a three-mile-wide bay to reach into their county to try to annex key portions of industrial tracts.

"And that's one of the largest objections we have to this, is that city crossing a bay and coming into another county, into another county line," Krebs said.

Krebs told the committee that supporting House Bill 2589 would help keep San Patricio County the way it is.

While a majority of those testifying were public officials and residents of San Patricio County who were in favor of the bill, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said the City has always been a supporter of the region for the purpose of bringing in new industry that would benefit all.

"The fact is, no other city in San Patricio can annex the area and work in the neighboring communities to facilitate their desire to grow," McComb said. "Their ETJ's will not allow them to get to this area."

McComb said the annexation only affects industrial tracts of land and will not involve private homeowners.

Other City officials including the city attorney and city manager verified that annexation was only being considered because of a number of bills in this legislative session that would restrict the City's annexation rights, but Lozano expressed belief that the hearing had opened lines of communication that may make his bill unnecessary.

"And consequently as a result of getting this hearing, I've had some very productive conversations with the City of Corpus and my constituents, mayors and county judges have as well," Lozano said. "So we're actually very hopeful now that there could be some kind of compromise."

While City Council continues with its annexation process, the next step will be announcing the first of two public hearings. There is no indication of what will happen with House Bill 2589.