Officials say the home had human feces on the walls and the children's room was 103 degrees.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a couple after their 18-month-old was found dead at a home in the Murchison area.

According to the HCSO, Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25, have been charged with abandoning and endangering a child because of injuries to two other children, ages 2 and 4, in the home who have now been placed in the care of Child Protective Services (CPS).

“This is a horrible case and scene,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “I am awaiting the official autopsy report. But I fully expect additional charges for the death of the youngest child.”

The HCSO reports investigators described the residence as "horrible with human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor." The temperature in the children’s room was high and had reached 103 degrees, Sheriff Hillhouse said.

One of the baby cribs had been rigged as a “cage,” according to the parents, and bedroom doors were locked from the outside to prevent escape, the HCSO said in a statement.

"The mother said she awoke Tuesday morning to play video games," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "She then checked on the three children and found the 18-month old dead."

The HCSO is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and CPS with this investigation.

The 18-month-old's body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.

The parents are being held in the Henderson County Jail on $1 million bond.