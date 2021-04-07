Officials: Fire on island at end of Whitecap Blvd. will burn for 'several hours'

There is no danger to the public.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire on the spoil island at the end of Whitecap Blvd. will burn for "several hours, the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department said.

The official cause of the fire is not known at this time.

