Brooks County officials get ready for direct side effects of Title 42 ending

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the end of pandemic-era asylum restrictions on the horizon, the Biden Administration is sending 1,500 troops to the southern border.

With that, South Texas county officials are expecting an influx of migrants.

3NEWS spoke with Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, who said they are preparing with extra personnel and resources, including help from state troopers that are part of Operation Lone Star.

Ramos said they are also preparing for the potential increase of undocumented migrant deaths as temperatures increase for those on foot through the thick ranchland and brush.

"Again, I don't expect well turn into the wild wild west but we will see an absolute increase in both illegal immigration activity, as well as the activity that accompanies it, with the gangs that sponsor some of this activity," he said.

As of Tuesday, some 22,000 migrants were in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

