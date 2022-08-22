Officials in Live Oak County show concern as water levels at Nueces River rise

Zac Durham, Emergency Management Manager for Live Oak, said the river crest warnings are in effect until Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Live Oak County are holding their breath as water levels at the Nueces River rise.

However, we're learning the county may have dodged a bullet this time around as the Nueces River reaches it's crest.

3NEWS spent the day in Three Rivers and George West to speak with officials and residents in the area.

Margaret Henesy said she and her husband live within sight of the Nueces River, but it hasn't threatened their home.

"Danger? No. We get to choose how close we get to it. Our lowest fields are full," Henesy said.

"The Frio is predominantly back flow off the Nueces at this point," Durham said. "We've been monitoring this very closely. Currently anyone that's in here camping is not under threat."

Durham said he opened Three Rivers High School gym as an emergency shelter, but closed it midday since no one was using it.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the Nueces River to crest early Tuesday morning and so far, Durham said they have seen only minor flooding.

"At this point we're more worried about people being stranded than we are actually needing swift water rescue," Durham said.

3NEWS saw that several boat ramps were closed; Durham hopes to reopen them once the high water threat is past. While the emergency shelter is now closed, he said residents should not hesitate to contact his office to get help if needed at 361-449-8066.

Officials say places like Tips Park, as well as the intersection of Highway 281 and 59 near the Nueces River are the only spots residents are going to see standing water, at least for now. They're not expecting too much more in the next couple of days and are hoping for the best.

