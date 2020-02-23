CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to officials, the amnesty period for the 2020 Great Texas Warrant Roundup has already begun.

It began on Monday, February 17 and will end on Friday, February 28.

Citizens can voluntarily resolve their cases in court or online without fear of being arrested.

Local law enforcement encourages those with overdue fines or citations to take care of their financial responsibilities, offering payment arrangements and community service to those who qualify.

During the amnesty period, the Municipal Court will have extended hours from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Accepted forms of payment include cash, check, money order, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover cards. Payment plans and community service hours are available for those who qualify, according to officials.

The Warrant Roundup will officially kick off Monday, February 29 and continue through Friday, March 13, and any unresolved cases at that time could lead to an arrest.

Individuals can find out if they have Municipal Court warrants by visiting https://www.cctexas.com/warrantroundup or by calling 361-826-2500.

