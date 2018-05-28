If you plan to head out to the beach for this memorial holiday, officials advise people to have fun and be safe.

According to fire officials, there have been numerous reports of missing children at the beach.

While all of these children have been found safe, they want to make sure beach goers are cautious.

Authorities estimate about one hundred thousand people will continue to be on our beaches throughout the week for the holiday and to be mindful of your surroundings, especially monitoring your alcohol intake and, most importantly, keeping an eye on your children.

