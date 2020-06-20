CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An employee working at the Nueces County Appraisal District located off North Chaparral Street has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement from officials.

The announcement came on Friday afternoon and Nueces County officials say the employee is currently self-isolating at their home.

According to officials, they are taking the necessary steps to disinfect workspaces and inside the building.

“Working with the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District, the county will identify coworkers and others who may have encountered the employee and contact them to assess their risk, with testing available for those at risk,” stated officials.

Employees from the Nueces County Appraisal District's office who need to self-quarantine will be allowed to work remotely from home.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spike throughout the Nueces County, 3News will keep you updated with the latest information needed to keep you and your family safe.