Officials say holiday season brings increase of drug and human trafficking cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An increase of holiday travelers won't be the only ones hitting the roads this season.

Law enforcement said this time of year also brings an increase of drug and human trafficking moving through the area.

Take a good look. Laid out on the table is 56 bundles of cold, hard cash. 1.5 million dollars of it was discovered during a traffic stop of a tractor trailer.

The load seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety Wednesday, along highway 281 in Brooks County. It was headed south. Also confiscated, two handguns that were in a false compartment.

"Very common theme right now seen in the area, our officers are getting into chases almost every other day," Mike Tamez said.

Tamez is in charge of the District Attorney’s Criminal Interdiction Unit. The unit patrols Highway 77 in an effort to stop illegal cartel smuggling efforts. Just this past week, the team stopped a woman driving south from Houston and ended up recovering $53,000 concealed inside a bag.

"It may appear to be a lot of money for us, but for these organizations, its nothing, especially with the rates people are charging to move bodies right now,” Tamez said.

Tamez said the holidays will be no different as Highway 77 continues to serve as a main artery for traffickers.

“With the border back open you are going to see a huge increase in that,” he added. “No better time than the holiday when travel is at its best. It’s going to be thick and a lot easier to blend in."

In fact, this time last year from November to the end of January, Tamez said they had nine cases made along Highway 77 that were associated with trans-national drug trafficking organizations.

"Making lawful traffic stops at a high volume, and through that behavior analysis we are able to determine if we want to spend more time talking to the individual because we believe they may be involved in criminal activity,” Tamez added.

He said the DA's Criminal Interdiction Unit, which has now grown to include five area agencies to federal partners, will continue to do its part to make a difference.

"You know a smuggler told me a long time ago, it’s really a cat-and-mouse game and that is how they see it on the other side,” Tamez said.

