HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Officials searching for East Texas children who are supposed to be in CPS custody

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the children, call the Smith Co. Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for two children who are supposed to be in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).

According to the SCSO, on Friday the CPS reported their agency was granted temporary sole managing conservatorship of Amber Jackson, 13, and Tristan Jackson, 9. The conservatorship was granted by the Honorable Polk County Court at Law Judge Tom Brown on May 4, 2021.

According to the SCSO, the children were subsequently removed from the custody of their mother, Cynthia Hodges, and were placed with family members in Smith County.

On Thursday, Cynthia picked up the children from the placement family, violating the court order. Shortly after picking up the children, a traffic stop was initiated on Cynthia by a local law enforcement agency. Cynthia was subsequently arrested for outstanding felony warrants. The law enforcement official had no knowledge of the children’s situation and allowed Cynthia to contact a family member who was not authorized to have custody of the children. After picking up the children, the family member took them to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Hodges.

The SCSO says Jimmy and Francis have been given ample opportunity to return the children to the approved placement family or CPS and they have refused to do so. Cynthia has since bonded out of jail and Smith County investigators believe the children are with Jimmy, Francis and Cynthia at this time.

According to officials, the Hodges have a 2012 white Ford-250, unknown license plate, and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three have ties to east and south Texas and could be staying at motels in these areas.

On Tuesday, arrest affidavits were issued for Jimmy, Francis and Cynthia charging them each with two counts of Interference with Child Custody. A bond of $100,000 was set on each charge. Additionally, Jimmy is wanted out of Dallas and Smith County, and Francis has a warrant for parole violation.

The SCSO says Cynthia is a known drug user while Jimmy and Francis have extensive criminal backgrounds.