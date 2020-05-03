CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area schools are stressing the importance of hand washing to keep viruses like the COVID-19 coronavirus from spreading; but are we doing it right?

You often see signs around town at restaurants and schools telling you the steps to washing your hands, but many times those signs are missing some steps.

Sure, you should wash your hands for 20 seconds, but how do you turn off that dirty faucet without dirtying your hands again? And what about opening that bathroom door to get out?

"Keep the paper towel to turn off the faucet if it's not an automatic, and also keep a towel or get a new towel to open the doors," said Ann Marie Knight, the school nurse at Windsor Park Elementary School.

At Windsor Park Elementary School, students are constantly told about the need to wash their hands. Fourth grader Ian Maeng even made a poster that hangs in the hallway explaining the importance of good hand hygiene.

"I think washing your hands is a good way to prevent you from getting the coronavirus or any kind of sickness," Maeng said.

"We're trying to make everybody aware of the fact that these good healthy, regular practices and sanitation can prevent a host of illnesses, not just the coronavirus," Principal Dr. Kimberly Bissell said.

Meanwhile, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is also taking the coronavirus threat seriously. She has ordered a big shipment of cleaning chemicals to try and ward off the coronavirus.

"We've increased our cleaning crews. We've increased our orders for opportunities to have hand dispensers with hand sanitation products. We've done extra protocol making sure we have supplies of cleaning supplies, again, all in the effort of preparedness," Canales said.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb believes with the City working with the County on this that we will be ready when the virus makes its way here.

