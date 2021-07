Five people from New Mexico had been swimming near mile marker 222. Only four made it out, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is helping local emergency officials search for a swimmer that went missing while swimming with friends on the Island.

#LIVE Missing swimmer search continues on Padre Island near Mile Marker 222. Posted by KIII 3 News on Friday, July 16, 2021

The emergency call came in just before 2:20 a.m. Five people from New Mexico had been swimming near mile marker 222 when one began to have trouble in the water.

The friends called 911 and officials have been searching for the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, since.

#UPDATE The US Coast Guard is back in the air searching for the missing swimmer on Padre Island near Mile Marker 222. Posted by KIII 3 News on Friday, July 16, 2021