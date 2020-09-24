Officials to conduct search for missing East Texas infant

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department along with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will be conducting a search for the missing infant from Wells, Thursday, Sept. 24.
One-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who is the subject of an AMBER Alert, was last seen Friday, Sept. 18.
The search will start on Old Forest Road around 8 a.m.
Officials ask that everyone avoid the search area. Officials will have search dogs from TDCJ and low flying helicopters helping with the search for baby Armaidre.