Officials warn beachgoers about soft sand on our shores

Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross said soft sand is especially dangerous at beach access intersections.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in town for the Fourth of July weekend, you're probably here to enjoy some of our beautiful beaches.

Officials are warning beachgoers to watch out for soft sand when driving along the shores. They say it's especially dangerous at beach access intersections.

"Be aware that you're going to encounter soft driving conditions, especially where the access roads meet the beach and you turn left or right," Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross said. "We have a very small window to be able to go in and touch those things up with all the people out there."

Some extra advice to avoid getting stuck includes:

Not slowing down when encountering soft patches of sand

Not turning the wheels when driving

Keeping momentum until reaching more solid ground

Cross also wanted to remind everyone to do their part to keep our beaches clean. "Be mindful of your trash. I mean, stuff is going to get blown around, we know that," he added. "We're going to have to hand pick that, but we can use all the help we can get. Put it in the receptacles and, please, no glass containers."

Make sure to keep these important things in mind on your next trip to the beach and, of course, have fun!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.