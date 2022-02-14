Officials with TXDot, DPS, other agencies provide insight on railroad safety following infant death

TXDot official Rick Dailey said it's important to be aware of railroad crossings and to look out for signs.

ODEM, Texas — More information regarding a train at a railroad crossing just outside of Odem, along with rules and regulations to make railroads safe.

At roughly 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning a train collided with a truck attempting to cross the tracks. The crash happened early Sunday morning on TX-234 between Odem and Edroy.

Crews with the railroad union spent Monday working to repair the section of the track where a fatal incident took place.

Sargant Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety(DPS) said that that while there were safety precautions in place, often times circumstances can still lead to unfavorable outcomes.

"We do know the lights were working, flashers were working, and the child was in a car seat," Brandley said. "But when impacted by a train it's not the best of situations.

According to Rick Dailey, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation(TXDot), there have bene no other report of accidents taking place at that specific railroad crossing.

Dailey added that it's important to be aware of railroad crossings and to look out for signs, especially at a passive crossing which does not have a gate or arms.

"Some crossings you will have the flashing lights and the arms, the arms and the gates, those are called active crossings," Dailey said. "But in Texas most of it's rural so there is a passive crossing, so there will just be yield sings, cross buck, and blue ENS signs and sometimes that's all you will have."

Jessica Devorsky with Operation Lifesaver, said the type of crossing is based off of the amount of traffic that comes through the area.

"It really has to do with how many people are navigating that crossing daily," Devorsky said. "And is it fiscally possible to put up a active crossing at every railroad crossing."

Devorsky said their goal is to have zero deaths on Texas tracks and bring awareness to rail sings and signals.

"With the way the track is made these days, it can be very difficult to hear a train coming," Devorsky said. "Especially if you have noise cancelling headphones in."

Many railroad crossings have emergency notification systems, where individuals can find a phone number and specific ID tag. With it, individuals can report any dangerous situations they may come across while crossing a train track.

