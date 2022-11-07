Offshore abortions: Doctor to offer legal abortions off Texas coast in federal waters

Dr. Meg Autry is an OB-GYN who is planning an abortion clinic on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico that she said would be out of reach of any state laws.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A California doctor believes she has found a way to safely and legally provide abortions for women in southern states like Texas where abortions bans have been enacted.

Dr. Meg Autry is an obstetrician and gynecologist who is planning an abortion clinic on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico that she said would be out of reach of any state laws.

Autry said that she is currently raising money to acquire a vessel to perform the surgeries, something she said could cost millions.

"As much as I knew it was coming there was still a sliver of hope. When the decision came out it was time to do this," Autry said about the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade.

"I care deeply for everyone's right to bodily autonomy," Autry said.

The floating clinic would offer reproductive health services including first trimester surgical abortions up to 14 weeks.

Autry adds that despite being on the water it would provide closer services for women who would otherwise not be able to financially fly or travel across state lines.

"For example, if you live in your area or McAllen, to drive to the closest state, which would be New Mexico, would be almost a day," Autry said.

The focus turned to the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where state law would technically only apply within nine miles of the Texas coast. She got the idea after first researching gambling boats.

Autry still expects to face legal challenges as the idea moves forward.

"We have a robust legal team. Sure there will be legal challenge," Autry said. "Hard to challenge now because we don't exist."

The next step is Autry's fundraising for the vessel through the non-profit Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes (PRROWESS).

"We have a lot of money pouring in, but we need to get to some big donors to make this a reality," Autry said.

Autry wants to make sure the care is safe and wants patients to be able to feel safe.

"It has to meet clinical standards of clinics on the land. It needs to be a certain size, take into account the choppiness, the weather," Autry said.

Right now there isn't an official date when the services would start being offered offshore. 3NEWS will keep you updated.

