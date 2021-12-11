Buying in the Bend: Oh My Goodness Boutique

Each Friday, First Edition will feature a locally owned business where shoppers can get one-of-a-kind gifts for their loved ones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In light of the ongoing supply shortages and shipping issues across the nation, now is the perfect time to shop local for the holidays.

Each Friday, First Edition will feature a locally owned business where shoppers can get one-of-a-kind gifts for their loved ones.

Today, we are featuring "Oh My Goodness Boutique". It is the largest locally-owned, do-it-yourself craft store in Corpus Christi, Calallen and the surrounding areas.

Oh My Goodness Boutique carries a vast selection of items including homecoming supplies, vinyl prints and blank t-shirts.

Manager Brittany Thomas said they are seeing a ton of shoppers this holiday season as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.

"Everyone is in the spirit this holiday season being we had to deal with COVID last year," Thomas said. "So yes, we do have a lot of holiday shoppers, we offer a ton of gifts here as well, and most importantly- it's all affordable."

The boutique currently has two locations, one near S. Padre Island Dr. and Weber and one in the Calallen area on Leopard St. They are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Go buy in the Bend!

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.