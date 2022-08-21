Oil Belt falls short in World Series game, still come back home National Champs

They fly out of Michigan on Monday and should get back home around 2 or 3 in the afternoon.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Oil Belt Junior League National Champions fell short in the World Series game against Asia-Pacific, Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't the dream outcome, but the boys sure made the Coastal Bend proud.

"The boys were always checking their feeds and stuff like that and when I got out of the game today, I had over a hundred text messages from family and friends and stuff like that that have been supporting us the whole way," Oil Belt Head Coach Daniel Saenz Jr. said. "We really appreciate the support."

They came up short, but will still come home as the best junior league team in the nation.

"That's something they'll never be able to take away from us. We are the USA champs," Saenz added. "Wining today would've been the icing on the cake, but it is what it is. They're not going to let it dampen the experience."

The team was in Michigan for 10 days repping the Coastal Bend. Saenz said while it was a fun ride, the boys were ready to come back home.

"It almost felt like we were in Texas. The people here are very nice just like our home state so it felt like home away from home, but we're ready to get back to Texas and celebrate with our community," Saenz said.

The Oil Belts fly out of Michigan, Monday, and should get back home around 2 or 3 in the afternoon.

