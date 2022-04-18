Oil, gas industry sees continued growth as jobs begin to open back up

According to an analysis by both TXOGA and The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners (TIPRO), upstream oil and gas industry jobs grew by 4,300 in March.

An increase in oil and gas industry jobs along with a number of drilling permits in the Permian Basin are proving to be positive signs for the industry.

However, Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association said despite encouraging employment figures and an increase in approved drilling permits, it's not enough to get the industry back to where it was pre-pandemic.

"The fact that the president is discussing the role of LNG (liquified natural gas), certainly our ports play an enormous role in meeting the global demand," Staples said. "And so that's encouraging."

The Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said jobs for the whole economy have increased in just the past month.

"There's a lot of new businesses coming to the Coastal Bend," said Xena Mercado, Communications Manager with WSCB. "Hewitt as well as other businesses in that industry are hiring and they are trying to educate our local students for those jobs."

TIPRO also highlighted that in February a record number of drilling permits for new wells were issued in the Permian Basin. That comes as producers respond to higher prices and the call to increase domestic production to address global supply shortages.

