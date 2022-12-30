Oil from Christmas Eve spill found near North Beach

Paraffin balls were spotted near North Beach on Thursday and officials have been looking for oil product that may have washed up on shore.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oil from the Christmas Eve spill near Flint Hills Ingleside has been found near North Beach, according to the Texas General Land Office and the Coast Guard.

Paraffin balls were spotted near North Beach on Thursday and officials have been looking for oil product that may have washed up on shore.

Coast Guard officials said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility.

U.S. Coast Guard officials told 3NEWS that 1,400 gallons of pure product was cleaned up so far--less than 40 percent of the total 3,800 gallons.

Despite claims of wildlife harmed by the oil spill, Flint Hills said one sea turtle was found in Ingleside but did not have any oil on it. The turtle was taken by Amos Rehabilitation Keep for recovery. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said reporting details of the spill to emergency officials can help.

"If you see something, say something. There are ways that we can help each other by trying to get in front of a situation," she said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with Texas GLO and Flint Hills to contain the spill. Petty Officer Third Class Alejandro Rivera said equipment is in the water to help.

"The spill source has been secured and they've deployed hard boom, soft boom, absorbent pads and they have equipment on scene as well to collect oil," he said.