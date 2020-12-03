CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi is evaluating its budget in the wake of a downturn in oil prices coupled with global concerns over the coronavirus.

The Port recently became the largest exporter of crude oil in the U.S. Port CEO Sean Strawbridge said they can certainly expect more pullbacks in the energy sector starting with the producers, which has the Port taking a hard look at its own capital investment program -- a program that is nearly $300 million for 2020.

Strawbridge said the Port has identified a third of that amount that could be pushed into 2021 if they see that pull back from their customer base.

"We still don't know when the coronavirus spread will plateau," Strawbridge said. "We just saw where the World Health Organization has declared it a global pandemic, so it's more bad news coming right now. It would be prudent and responsible to pause here and reevaluate what we are going to do for the rest of 2020 and 2021."

Strawbridge said the Port has also taken measures to protect its employees by placing a ban on all non-essential travel.

