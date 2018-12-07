Corpus Christi (kIII news) — The development of an oilfield waste disposal site is being proposed in the small community of Pawnee, Texas, about 30 minutes north of Beeville.

The site would be located right across from the Pioneer Natural Gas Plant in Pawnee, where Republic Services wants to build a 24/7 oilfield waste treatment facility.

"We'll probably not be involved," Bee County Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said. "There's no permitting done by the County. They'll probably have to send certified letters to the adjacent landowners for their comments."

News of the proposed industrial waste site has residents thinking long and hard about what it could mean for their future -- residents like Nora Franke who lives about a mile from the proposed site.

"If it brings business, good, but if it's not going to hurt the economy but is it going to hurt the human beings or animals around it?" Franke said. "That would be my concern. All my family lives here."

Republic Services operates 32 similar landfills around the state and its permit for the Pawnee site will be reviewed by the Texas Railroad Commission.

"We have water wells you know. My brother has water wells. My daugher has water wells. Is it going to hurt underground? Who's going to take that? We don't have the money to test it or even drink it, and then find out years later you have cancer because of the waste company that was there," Franke said.

There's no known timetable for the project, but Republic promises that when it turns the ranchland into the waste treatment site, it will have a leak detection system in place along with other required safety plans and devices.

