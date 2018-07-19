Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Help continues pouring into the Coastal Bend nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, a group of volunteers from Oklahoma were out working in Port Aransas.

The kids in the group were on a mission trip to help homeowners in Port Aransas clean up and repair their houses. They said the heat and humidity are intense, but that pales in comparison to whta they have seen and worked on in the town.

"I think it's insane. There's so much that needs to be done and it's crazy that it's almost been a year later and there's still so much to do, but it's awesome that there are groups like us that started right from the beginning and came over here and helped with everything they had," volunteer Campbell Christensen said.

The group has been in the area since Sunday and began the hard work on Monday. They said it hasn't all been work -- they got to take the ferry and see dolphins!

