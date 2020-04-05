NUECES COUNTY, Texas — This Wednesday, Nueces County commissioners will be discussing a new study from a local architectural firm on the exterior of the Nueces County courthouse, which was built back in 1976.

Commissioners are considering spending $275K to design a process for repairing the building's exterior. This is something experts say is badly needed.

There's some news about the old county courthouse as well. Commissioners have hired a historical architect and historical engineer to take a look at that structure to see what can be done to preserve it. It was built back in 1914.

"The idea is can we put together a real package for an interested developer and I think we have multiple developers at least 4 to 5 developers who are really intrigued with this courthouse," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Judge Canales says she hopes that by this fall developers will have an idea about the costs involved in turning the old courthouse into another local tourist attraction.

