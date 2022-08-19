Old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant being demolished at Labonte Park

City officials said it's a $1.5 million project that will benefit all of those families who like to spend time there.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi eyesore will soon go away.

The old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant has been out of commission for more than three decades. It currently occupies about 40 acres of City of Corpus Christi property, but it will soon be torn down.

There are plans to then connect that land to Labonte Park, which would in turn double the size of the park. City officials said it's a $1.5 million project that will benefit all of those families who like to spend time there.

"This is the gateway to Corpus Christi," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "This is not what we want people to see, even though they've seen it for 34 years. It's over. It's a new day in Corpus Christi."

Funding for the project will be on the ballot this upcoming November election.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.