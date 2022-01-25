Old Hoover Hotel set to be renovated into new apartment complex

Currently -- it's a two-story building with some 10,000 square feet of space.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Built back in 1925 at the intersection of Power and Chaparral Street the Hoover Hotel has sat empty for years.

But soon it'll be completely renovated and opened as apartments as part of a $2 million project.

Currently -- it's a two-story building with some 10,000 square feet of space in the former 24 room hotel. Now a developer from Houston is going to convert the place into an apartment complex.

The project will also feature a restaurant on the first floor. the City's TIRZ district board approved a financial incentive of $225,000 so that the developer can get to work on the renovation.

"They are going to convert that to 15 apartments on there it's about a $2 million project," said City of Corpus Christi Councilman Greg Smith. "Completely upgraded they've already invested in Morgan Street so they have a track record here, and it's one further extension of improving downtown."

3News was told the renovation will take somewhere between 12 and 15 months.

