KINGSVILLE, Texas — A fire at the old Kleberg County hospital in Kingsville kept firefighters with the Kingsville Fire Department busy for more than 8 hours Monday.

The flames originally breaking out at the abandoned building just after 11:00 a.m. on Cesar and 14th Street. Black smoke could be seen billowing for several miles all day as firefighters from multiple fire departments, including Bishop, worked to contain the flames.

According to the Kingsville Fire Chief, the fire was so difficult to contain because the abandoned building was full of boxes of old paper work.

Fortunately no one was injured. The fire marshal is still investigating what could have caused the flames.