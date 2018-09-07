CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — After being closed for about a year now the old Taco Cabana building in Moore Plaza is being demolished.

The demolition was taking place yesterday and is not completed yet.

No word yet of why it is torn down or what will replace it.

As you might remember this was the only Taco Cabana here in Corpus Christi and it closed after a routine evaluation determined it was under performing.

